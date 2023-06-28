The Georgia Board of Education is making a huge step forward to improve the state’s literacy rates. The General Assembly has passed the Georgia Early Literacy Act (HB 538) and the state Senate has passed SB 211, both sponsored by state legislators.
These bills focus on screening students from kindergarten to third grade three times per year for their reading proficiency, as well as providing personalized reading improvement plans and intensive support for students who are identified as falling behind. Additionally, the bills set up a thirty-member Council on Literacy to provide an annual report with recommendations to address any literacy problems the state may have.
This new focus on literacy comes after members of the state saw the results of the 2022 Milestones test, which showed that 36.2% of Georgia third-graders are below their reading level. This is compounded by the fact that 17% of adults in the state lack basic literacy skills.
Most states have at least some similar bills in an effort to keep up with the “Science of Reading”—a national trend focused on phonics-based teaching methods. Early last year, four states, including Georgia, Indiana, New Mexico, and Virginia, passed new legislation. Ohio, Illinois, and Minnesota are states still considering proposals.
Georgia plans to complete its rollout of Science of Reading standards by 2025.