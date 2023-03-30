ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) anticipates increased traffic congestion in and around metro Atlanta during the K-12 schools' Spring Break period from Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 9.
Metro Atlanta motorists should plan for increased travel times around tourist attractions and popular Spring Break areas, including Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags, Zoo Atlanta, and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.
Below are the best and worst travel times for the 2023 Spring Break period based on GDOT's 2022 travel data:
Metro Atlanta Interstates:
- Higher traffic volumes are predicted on Friday, March 31, and over the weekend of April 7-9.
- Typical traffic volumes are expected Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6.
Metro Atlanta Surface Streets:
- Heavy traffic is predicted on Friday, March 31, leading into the Spring Break travel period, with the worst times to travel being between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Normal-to-light traffic is expected throughout metro Atlanta on Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, April 9.
- Low congestion and light traffic are predicted for April 8 and 9 in South Atlanta.
On major interstates outside of the metro Atlanta area, data has shown the following traffic trends during the Spring Break travel period:
- I-20 eastbound congestion entering metro Atlanta; westbound congestion exiting the city towards Alabama.
- I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.
- I-24 eastbound congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga).
- I-16 westbound congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound congestion entering Savannah.
For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia's interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.
511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia's interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures, and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week.