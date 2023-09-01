Five Department of Juvenile Justice employees were indicted for the death of 16-year-old Alexis Sluder in 2022.
She was in custody at the Dalton Youth Detention Center at the time of her death.
Three of the employees are being charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children and one count of second-degree cruelty to children, and the other two are being charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to children.
Sergeant Maveis Brooks, Cadet Russell Ballard, Officer Rebecka Phillips, Monica Hedrick - a nurse, and the Detention Center Director David McKinney are the five that have been indicted for the death of 16-year-old Alexis Sluder.
The indictment says that the employees caused Sluder physical pain by depriving the teen of the necessary medical care she needed while in the lawful custody of the employees.
It says the employees did not contact emergency medical authorities in a timely manner.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation stepped in when the incident happened.
"We were requested by Dalton Police back on August 27th of 2022 in reference to a juvenile detainee that died while at the facility, so we came in and started to work the investigation," Earl Glover said.
GBI Assistant Special Agent in charge Earl Glover said after gathering all of the facts, the case was presented to the Whitfield County District Attorney's Office.
"After reviewing the facts of the case file, it was decided that we would present it to a grand jury and a grand jury heard the case. From hearing the case and the facts presented they came out with an indictment for the employees who worked there at the detention center," Glover said.
Glover said the five employees turned themselves in earlier this week.
Sentencing for charges like these could mean five to 20 years in prison.
Whitfield County district attorney cannot comment on pending cases.