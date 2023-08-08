Kim McPherson says today was the first time they have seen damaging winds hit their property. She says they've been lucky to avoid it her whole life.
"Chickamauga usually is in a bubble. It seems like the storm will head right for us, and then it'll kind of break around us, so it's definitely odd for us to get these strong winds," she says.
When the storms came in, her power began to flicker. She went outside to move her vehicle in case hail hit the area.
That's when she caught a glimpse of her shed.
"It was odd, actually. The roof went that way first and I actually saw it from the back porch," she explains. "Then it kind of swirled around and then it went back over this way and then landed right here."
McPherson quickly ran inside to take cover in the basement.
After the storm passed, she went out to look for more damage.
"I was definitely surprised. We don't normally get the high winds, but all the trees in the pasture were just laying down. There was no funnel cloud or anything like that," she says. "The creeks right behind us, so normally we deal with floods, but I think this is the first wind damage that we've gotten."
She says it was raining sideways, and the storm passed within 20 minutes. She says it was scary but felt fortunate it was only the shed.
"Realistically, it's just a mess that I have to clean up. It's a small inconvenience, no worries," she says with a smile. 'We'll just watch the weather and keep it on News Channel 3."
McPherson says they will clean up the damage and hope to have a re-built shed as soon as possible.