Attorney General Chris Carr announced that eight defendants have pleaded guilty to charges related to the human trafficking of a 17-year-old female.
This case was part of Operation Not Forgotten, a two-week effort to rescue endangered missing children in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, in August 2020 – during which the victim was recovered. Operation Not Forgotten resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children, and the arrest of nine.
Carr commented on the case, saying, “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit was embedded throughout the duration of Operation Not Forgotten, and we immediately began building our case as soon as this victim was rescued. We are committed to ensuring both buyers and sellers are held accountable, and that is exactly what we have accomplished.”
The eight of the defendants – Tony Turner (27) of Atlanta, Georgia; Kerry Barnett (27) of Riverdale, Georgia; Mintaka Bey (39) of Atlanta, Georgia; Steven Stone (31) of Lithonia, Georgia; Undra Henderson (30) of Atlanta, Georgia; Alif Morgan (40) of Atlanta, Georgia; Daniel Callaway (41) of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Warren Watts (31) of Covington, Georgia – all entered non-negotiated pleas and were sentenced in Fulton County Superior Court.
Turner and Barnett both received 10 year sentences, with three years to be served in prison, and the remainder of the sentence served on strict probation; Bey, Henderson, Morgan, Callaway, and Watts all received 10 year sentences, with 18 months to be served in prison, and the remainder of the sentence served on strict probation; and Stone received a 25-year sentence, with 13 years to be served in prison. In addition, each defendant is required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Kaitlyn Fain Salinas of the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
Chief Deputy United States Marshal J.B. Stevens commented on his agency’s involvement, saying, “No matter how long it takes, law enforcement will find and rescue these victims – they will never be forgotten.”
With the eight pleas announced, the State’s case against the ninth defendant, Devin Smith – is the only one still awaiting an outcome related to the January 2022 indictment.