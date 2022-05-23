A certain type of guardrail is being removed from the interstates in Georgia.
It comes after multiple lawsuits and the push from a Tennessee dad.
Steve Eimers lost his 17-year-old daughter Hannah in November 2016. She was killed when her car hit an X-LITE guardrail in McMinn County.
Shortly after, Eimers made it his mission to get these guardrails removed from interstates across the nation.
More than a dozen states like Tennessee removed these products shortly after Hannah's death in 2016.
More than five years later, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) confirmed they're working to get rid of them.
"It was a long time coming, but I'm pleased," Eimers said. "I think it is the 23rd state out of 30 that uses this product that has now spent money to remove it."
While it's a victory, Eimers said he's not finished. He plans to work with other states who have yet to remove these guardrails from their roads.
"I was handed this X-LITE issue when my daughter died, but there's a lot of good in this world and it's worth fighting for," Eimers said.
The Lindsay Corporation, which created the X-LITE, sent us a statement.
"The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) examined and re-examined the X-LITE and its in-service performance and gathered input from state departments of transportation across the United States. In FHWA's evaluations, the X-LITE performed consistently with other end terminals on U.S. roads and highways and did not lead to any conclusion that the X-Lite was unsafe. Numerous states have confirmed that they’ve had no negative experiences with the X-LITE.
Road safety equipment continues to evolve with the advancement of new technology and to account for design changes in both our automobiles and highways. New crash-testing standards approved by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials and the FHWA for the next generation of road safety equipment, including guardrail end terminals, have gone into effect and states across the U.S. have effectively been required to transition to the new requirements.
- Lindsay Transportation Solutions"