An Athens, Georgia woman is getting her money back after purchasing a car from a Rossville dealership, she thought would be reliable when driving back and forth to work.
On January 6, Brenda Chandler test drove a Subaru from T&T Motors and decided to buy it.
She wrote a thousand-dollar check to the owner Don Thomas for a deposit.
On the ninth, she returned to get the car, but before leaving she noticed the check engine light was on.
She said she was told the issue would go away when the car warmed up.
“When I got to Marietta, getting onto 85 I heard a noise that sounded as if someone had hit my car with a brick. It was a terrible sound and I thought what is that. So, I kept driving because there was no visible damage. By the time I got to 85 north and Highway 316, smoke was billowing out,” Chandler said.
Chandler said she was offered another car but she just wanted her money back.
“If I have had the car for three months, I would have said well I got three months out of it but I hadn't had it 24-hours,” Chandler said.
Local 3 visited T&T Motors and the owner told us Chandler will get the car towed back and they will refund her money.
Stateline Auto Service and Sales Owner John Memmer said before purchasing a used car, you always want a mechanic you trust to check for any potential issues.
“Always want to make sure that is done because it can potentially save yourself a lot of headache by finding any potential problems the vehicle has and using any potential problems the vehicle has to negotiate a better price and value for yourself when you purchase another vehicle,” Memmer said.
Memmer said the method is called a pre purchase inspection.
He said he has noticed that people often wait until it’s too late to get a used car checked.
“Most of the time it is after somebody has brought a vehicle and they are figuring something isn't quite right with the it. We will probably do one or two PPI's a month, but we advocate to everyone always do a PPI,” Memmer said.