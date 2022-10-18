Voters in Georgia were able to begin early voting for the November 8 Midterm elections on Monday, and turned out in a big way.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger's office said that Georgia voters hit their precincts in what turns out to be a record number for a midterm election.
Our elections team has reviewed the initial early vote numbers for Day 1 and we know we are north of 125,000. This dwarfs the previous record of 72k from the 2018 midterm 1st day of early voting. We will have exact numbers in the morning. #gapol #PlanYourVote— Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) October 18, 2022
Just over 131,000 Georgia voters have cast their ballot during early voting, which approached the mark set for the 2020 Presidential Election.
This is up from 70,849 on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterm election, marking an 85% increase.
Reports of long lines statewide were minimal, but there were some reports of voters waiting in line for more than 30 minutes from a few popular voting locations in metro areas.
All Georgia counties will have an Early Voting Saturday on October 22.
To find early voting locations and hours in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page.