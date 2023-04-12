At a town hall meeting Tuesday night, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized what she called political prosecutions and the Democrats' transgender agenda — while also discussing wins and priorities for the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The representative for Northwest Georgia spoke to a crowd of about 200 in a LaFayette High School auditorium and spent much of her stage time answering questions from the crowd. Several questions pushed back on Greene's position on gun control and transgender rights.
On topics like gender ideology and the national debt, Greene said at the town hall the nation's future concerns her.
