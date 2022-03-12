GA Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at Monday's news conference in Atalanata.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he plans to work with the Georgia General Assembly to temporarily suspend the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales.

In Georgia, the average price of a gallon of gas has increased from $2.59 to $4.06 (over 56%) since March of 2021.

Researchers further estimate that the average American household could spend an additional $2,000 a year on gas as a result of increases in fuel cost, on top of record-high inflation already impacting families.

Governor Kemp, in conjunction with Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston, will take measures to alleviate the burden placed on Georgians.

The measures will take effect upon the governor's signature of HB 304 and remain in effect through May 31, 2022.

