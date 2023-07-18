Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the state is doing its routine, and legally required, updates to state’s voter records as part of the non-election year list-maintenance process.
Because of that, 191,473 voter records previously placed into “inactive status” based on returned mail or from the National Change of Address list are poised be removed from the voter rolls if no response is received from a mailed notice.
Voters who receive these notices and want to remain on Georgia’s voter rolls should contact their county voter registration office within 30 days of receipt of the mailed notice to update their voter registration information and remain on the voter rolls.
“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation, and list maintenance efforts like this ensures the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Georgians can check their voter registration status at any time using the state's My Voter Page, where they can submit a change to their registration or update their contact information. Georgians can also register to vote in person, by mail, at the Department of Driver Services, or through Online Voter Registration.
Georgia will continue to conduct list maintenance throughout this year in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, which will include list maintenance activities available through the Electronic Registration Information System (ERIC). Already this year, there have been 75,676 records canceled due to death or an out of state move.
You can see the list and check for your name online.