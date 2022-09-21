Georgia teacher wins 500-dollars worth of school supplies

A Catoosa County teacher was surprised with all of the school supplies on her Amazon wish list.
Over the Summer, Cloud Springs Elementary School teacher Amanda Elkins joined Teach Starter - a company that offers curriculum, lesson plans, worksheets, and a number of things for K - 6 educators.
After signing up, Elkins was entered into the company's Back to School Clear the List Giveaway.
She ended up being one out of six teachers in the U.S. to have their Amazon wish list cleared.
“Excitement and overwhelming excitement. There are so many awesome things I had on my wish list and to get it cleared means a lot to me, but it means even more to me that I get to share it with all my kids - just pure joy,” Elkins said.
While looking at the school supply cart rolled into her classroom, Elkins knew that it was filled with everything she needed.
“Well essentials of course, glue sticks, and colored pencils, but I am really excited about all of the books that I will be able to share. There are several books on here and I know the kids love the 'I Survive' series, so I had them on my wish list and I am thrilled that I get to share them,” Elkins said.
Randi Smith is a Resource Producer for Teach Starter.
Smith is the one who told Elkins about the company after finding out she was going to become an elementary school teacher.
“Out of everybody they could have drawn, it blew my mind that they picked someone in my back yard and someone that I had taught with for several years. I am really excited to be able to come in and surprise Amanda with her resources,” Smith said.
Smith knows that teachers spend hundreds of dollars on school supplies and other items for their classroom on an annual basis.
She said this will relieve a financial burden.
“I was one of those teachers. I would sit down and itemize those taxes and it is a thousand dollars that you sent that year. It is just on basics, sometimes kids do not come in with the resources and materials they need. I was very glad to be able to come in with Amanda and help her out with some of the resources and financial assistance through Teach Starter,” Smith said.
On top of Elkins surprise, all K-6 teachers and counselors in the district were given a free month subscription to Teach Starter.