The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs took center stage at SEC Media Days 2023 on Tuesday in Nashville. The Dawgs are looking to become the first team since Minnesota in 1934-1936 to win three consecutive national titles.
In 2022, Georgia talked a lot about "being the hunters." They've adopted the mantra of "better never rests" for 2023 as they prepare to embark on another season.
The Dawgs return 17 of 20 from their COVID class. Retention this year is a big topic. Much different than 2022 when the discussion centered around the amount of talent the team lost from their 2021 championship squad.
One of the talented players returning for 2023 is Chatsworth native Ladd McConkey. His teammates spoke highly of him during their turn at the podium. The North Murray High School grad has come a long way from his days as a three-star recruit.
SEC Media Days continues on Wednesday as four more teams will speak in the Music City. One of them being the Alabama Crimson Tide as they look to avoid consecutive seasons without a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever.
Local 3 Sports will be in attendance all day on Wednesday as live coverage begins at four.