The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Walker County on Monday.
It happened shortly after 4:30pm on Mission Ridge Road.
The GSP report says a motorcycle hit the passenger side of a van that was trying to make a left turn from southbound side of the road.
The GSP says the motorcycle rider, 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan, died from his injuries he received in the crash.
The report says, "Upon further investigation indicators of speed in reference to the motorcycle were located.”
The name of the person driving the van has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
