The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Catoosa County Wednesday evening.
It happened around 3:45pm on Cloud Springs Road at Greenway Drive.
According to the GSP, the preliminary investigation shows that a Catoosa County school bus was turning left on to Cloud Springs Road from Greenway Drive in front of a car that was traveling.
The GSP says the school bus driver failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign and hit the rear driver’s side of the car.
The GSP says the car spun out and ran off the north side of Cloud Springs Road.
The names of the people involved and their conditions have not been released.
