ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia public school students are now free of mask mandates for five years after Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law banning them.
And a one-year ban on governments and schools requiring vaccines against COVID-19 is nearing the Republican governor's desk.
The measures are cornerstones of the Georgia version of a nationwide Republican reaction against requirements stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporters say parental and individual choice should rule.
They also say Georgia should prevent government agencies from requiring so-called vaccine passports for public services.
Opponents say the actions promote distrust in science and put the health of others at risk.
