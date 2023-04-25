Georgia Power customers could see a 12-percent increase in electric rates this June.
The increase would help Georgia Power recover the cost of fuel from natural gas, coal, and nuclear that generates electricity for some two million customers.
“The company Georgia Power does not earn a rate of return on this money. This simple allows it to be a pass through, so what they spend they are able to get back in rates,” Tricia Pridemore said.
The state of Georgia Public Service Commission and Georgia Power are in an agreement about the potential 12 percent increase customers could see on their electric bill in June.
PSC Chairman Tricia Pridemore says nothing has been decided by the commission yet.
“It will come before us in a series of hearings and we will hear from witnesses that were involved in the stipulated agreement process and then we will hear from the attorneys of Georgia Power. It will be up to the five Georgia Public Service Commissioners to make the decision as to whether we abide by the stipulated agreement, we amend it someway, or we start from scratch,” Pridemore said.
If passed, it will boost a typical residential bill to more than 147-dollars a month, up more than 15-dollars from the current nearly 132-dollars a month.
The agreement will allow Georgia Power to recover rates for fuel costs in a three-year period instead of two years.
“This is unique to the way we have done it in the past, but namely with inflation and the cost of natural gas as it was over the last couple of years with has been tremendously high than it has been in history. It provides a little bit of rate recovery and rate release for all of us who pay our electric bill,” Pridemore said.
Pridemore said assistance is available for anyone who may need it.
“I would encourage every customer to get online to the Georgia Power website and make sure they are on the best rate program for them to meet their needs. There are a lot of tools and programs that Georgia Power offers that Georgia Public Service gets them to offer to help customer,” Pridemore said.
A decision on the rate hike will be made on May 16.
If it is approved Georgia Power customers will begin paying more on June 1.