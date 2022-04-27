Georgia police are in search of the person responsible for cutting catalytic converters

Georgia police are looking for a car theft suspect.
The suspect was got into a vehicle at Advanced Auto Repair in Rock Spring, Georgia and stole several items and attempted to cut off the catalytic converter on Sunday morning.
They think sometime between April 20 and April 26 a catalytic converter was cut off a van that was in the parking lot across for Advanced Auto Repair.
They ask that you contact Detective Becky Beason at 706-638-1909 ext 1253, or email rbeason@walkerso.com, with any information on these cases.