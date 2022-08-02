A mother in Dade County is upset following the guilty plea of the man who of killed her child. Tiffany Robertson's daughter, Lexi Moore, died in a car accident in 2019 and Moore's boyfriend was charged with her death. Robertson has been fighting the charges since they came down.
Logan Gordy pled guilty to one count of Homicide by Vehicle and two counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle and will now spend eight months in jail and ten years on probation.
"I didn't want him to take a plea. I wanted it to go to trial,” Robertson told us.
October 3, 2019 forever changed a community in Dade County. Logan Gordy was driving his girlfriend, Lexi Moore, and another passenger, down a road that the DA's office says is nicknamed the "roller coaster road." Investigators say he was driving recklessly and speeding when he hit a car with three people in it coming the other way.
Lexi died and the other passenger in Gordy's car was seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle was also hurt.
"Logan is a victim in this too. Logan lost the love of his life. He feels guilty because he was the one driving,” Robertson said.
Robertson does not believe the DA's office did a thorough job in the investigation. She believes they only got the other victims' sides of the story and didn't listen to her enough, and had a jury heard the evidence, Gordy might not be serving jail time.
"If they heard everything from both sides and made their own mind up, that's -- he would have been found not guilty or at least of a misdemeanor charge instead of a felony,” Robertson said.
"I didn't know any of this. I didn't get a letter from the victim advocacy or from the DA's office saying 'hey his next court date is so-and-so at this date at this time,'" Robertson told us.
Robertson would have liked to speak during the plea deal and advocate for Logan. While she believes he should face some sort of punishment, she did not believe a felony charge was appropriate.
"No record, no drugs and alcohol involved. He shouldn't have gotten a felony,” Robertson said.
The sentence Gordy entered was under the Georgia First Offender Act, which means if he successfully completes his time without getting into trouble, he will not be a convicted felon.
The District Attorney's Office says that given the serious nature of the charges it would have been a dereliction of their constitutional and statutory duty to fail to bring charges where the evidence established a clear violation of the law.
The other victims in the case wanted Gordy to face some consequences, but wanted the DA to take into account the youth of Gordy, who was seventeen at the time of the accident, and create a sentence that allowed him the opportunity for a life following his time served.
It's been hard for Robertson to truly move on, and the way ended it in court does not feel like closure to her.