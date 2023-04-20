The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a missing 19-year-old.
Jacob McCurdy was last in contact with his family over two weeks ago on April 5, 2023.
According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, a friend of McCurdy's told law enforcement that they had been in New Orleans, La. together around that time. McCurdy has since been reported missing.
If you have any information about where McCurdy could be, contact Det. Walt Hensley at 706-670-1939 or whensley@walkerso.com.