A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 41 claimed the life of a Georgia man, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The crash occurred on Highway 41 near the Interstate 75 in Catoosa County.
At about 8:30am, the GSP says that a Ford Fiesta entered Highway 41 from a private business to go north, entering the path of a National Guard Military Hummer that was also northbound.
The Hummer struck the Ford Fiesta's right front and went across the highway barricade, then colliding with a Chevrolet S-10 that was traveling south on Highway 41.
The driver of the Chevrolet S-10 was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta, 21-year-old Michael Bundy of Kane, PA. Kane was arrested and charged with failure to yield right of way, homicide by vehicle in the second degree, and operation of an unsafe vehicle.
The driver of the Chevrolet was a resident of Tunnel Hill. The GSP says his name will not be released until family has been notified.