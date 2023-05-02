A Georgia man was indicted in New York for conspiring to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
Odera Odabi was arrested in Georgia and made his initial appearance in federal court in Atlanta. He is scheduled to be arraigned in New York at a later date.
“Odabi and his co-conspirators callously abused the trust of an elderly victim to line their pockets with millions in stolen cash,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office and our partners will work tirelessly to ensure that those who prey upon some of the most vulnerable members of our community are called to account for their crimes.”
Between April 2020 and December 2021, Odabi and his co-conspirators falsely informed an elderly Suffolk County resident (named as John Doe) that he needed to send around $5.3 million to various bank accounts in order to obtain a purported “Certificate of Origination” from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and claim a purported inheritance in Singapore.
The IMF does not issue such Certificates and has posted a warning on its website alerting the public to fraudulent schemes involving purported IMF certificates.
John Doe sent Odabi and his co-conspirators approximately $5.3 million, including approximately $2 million to accounts held in the name of Oh-Dabi Properties, LLC and American Commodity Exchange, Inc., two Georgia-based companies that Odabi operated.
Odabi and his co-conspirators stole nearly all of John Doe’s funds to benefit themselves, including through purchases at an Apple Store and Louis Vuitton, except for $197,000 that was frozen by bank officials on suspicion of fraud.
If convicted of the charges in the indictment, Odabi faces up to a maximum term of 40 years’ imprisonment.