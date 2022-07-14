Health officials are now catching up with HIV testing following the pandemic. Georgia health officials are makin this a top priority.
“All our Northwest Georgia county health departments can either provide that testing or put you in contact with a source for the testing," said Northwest Georgia Department of Public Health PIO Logan Boss.
Boss is one of the many Georgia health officials working to catch up on HIV testing following the pandemic, where COVID testing and vaccines took a lot of attention and resources.
“Our county Health Departments can help people get into treatment programs and the anti-retroviral treatments that are available and have been amiable for HIV since the 90s," said Boss.
Boss said it's especially important for the state of Georgia, as Georgia reported some of the highest HIV rates in the country. A majority comes from African-American men ages 35-44.
“It’s not just African-Americans, about 70% of our cases are African-America, about 20% are white to Hispanic," said Boss.
He said Atlanta has the fourth highst HIV rate in a major American city and rural South Georgia also has high rates.
“In Georgia, the bulk of our HIV problem is in metro Atlanta," said Boss. "Three metro Atlanta counties — Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton.”
Northwest Georgia is above average, but not quite as high.
Areas like Floyd County, Walker County, Whitfield County, and Chattooga County reported higher rates than average in 2019, according to a map by AidsVU.
Boss said now it's all about educating people about resources available in Georgia, wherever they are.
“Pre-exposure prophylaxis which is pre-exposure prevention," said Boss. "This is available one the form of a pill it’s also available in the form of long-acting injections.”
He said if you want to get tested or find more resources, you can visit GetTested.CDC.org.