It's that time of the year: Flu season.
Health officials in Georgia are predicting a rise in cases following the pandemic.
"Flu is the most unpredictable virus that we deal with and each flu season is different," said Georgia Department of Health PIO Logan Boss.
After two years of living with low flu numbers during the pandemic, Boss said case numbers could ramp up this year.
"We do believe it was because of all the various prevention protocols that people were following for COIVD," said Boss. "Distancing and masks and covering coughs and sneezing, that sort of stuff."
He said right now, the health department creates flu predictions by tracking numbers in countries to the west. Cases are already high in areas like New Zealand and Australia.
"On our 1 to 13, with 13 being the worst scale for influenza, we are already at an eight," said Boss.
Boss said the best way to be prepared is by getting a flu shot.
"Research shows that only about 50% of US adults plan to get a flu shot this year. That is concerning news," said Boss.
He said this year's flu shot will protect against four different strains and will especially help those most vulnerable like children under five, adults 65 or older, and individuals with health conditions.
"If you go to a pharmacist or primary healthcare physician or local county health departments, ask 'Hey do you have one of those special senior high dose vaccines for me,'" said Boss.
He is reminding people to remember an extra shot that may be needed this year: your COVID booster.
"Otherwise if they skip it, they are unlikely to go back to get the other," said Boss. "So you can ask to get both the flu shot and the COVID vaccine at the same time and get them in two different arms to minimize the soreness."
To learn more about the flu or the COVID booster shot, you can click here.