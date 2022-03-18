Georgians could soon see some relief at the pumps. On Friday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed legislation to suspend the collection of state motor fuel tax.
On Friday, Georgia's average gas price was $4.22, just a tad below the national average at $4.27. As gas prices hit all time highs, Governor Kemp is trying to find ways to make it cheaper.
Georgia collects a state tax of about 29 cents per gallon of gas. House Bill 304 pauses that through May 31, 2022. It also suspends Georgia's taxes on aviation gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, and compressed natural gas. Officials estimate it will cost the state between $300 and $400 million in revenue.
It is effective immediately, but you'll probably have to wait before you start to see the change. The expensive gas needs to be sold before the cheaper gas comes in.
Here's some ways to stretch your gas for as many miles as possible:
1. Pay in cash, not card.
"A lot of gas stations, if you pay cash, you're going to get a cheaper price at the pump," AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters said.
2. Get the junk out of your trunk.
"The heavier your car is, you're actually not going to get good fuel mileage, the lighter it is, you will," Waiters said.
3. Slow down.
"When you drive faster, what happens? You burn more fuel," Waiters said.
Twenty-nine cents will come off the price of gas, so it should be under $4.00 a gallon in Georgia.
