On Tuesday, Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a State of Emergency for the entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Florida Big Bend Wednesday morning and move through Georgia, bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds.
After signing the order, Governor Kemp urged all Georgians to remain weather aware and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families.
The State of Emergency went into effect upon the governor's signature and will remain in effect until 11:59pm on Friday, September 8, 2023. The governor also activated the State Operations Center to ensure all relevant state, local, and federal agencies are closely coordinating on storm preparations and response.
Currently, The eye of Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Florida's Big Bend near Keaton Beach around 7:45am ET this morning. Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate max sustained winds were near 125mph. Water levels along the coast are rising rapidly, with catastrophic storm surge & winds.
Governor Kemp encourages all Georgians in the path of the storm to take appropriate action based on their location, review family emergency plans with those in their care, prepare Ready Kits, and visit the GEMA/HS website for more information at https://gema.georgia.gov.