Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Georgia through Monday as the state braces for the coldest temperatures in nearly five years.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says it is preparing brine operations in an effort to respond to the threat of icy conditions.
Kemp states it is important to keep a look out for black ice - and GDOT says if a road looks wet, it is safe to assume it is ice.
"With that, though, North Georgia will get some rain and potential snowfall as possible in the Blue Ridge Mountain counties. But any time that we're talking about temperatures this low, uh, we need to be on the lookout for black ice always."
The state of emergency will allow for essential supplies, especially propane, to be delivered for both commercial and residential needs.
Kemp says crews across the state are preparing for any dangerous road conditions, trees and power lines down.
You should have a preparation kit in your car in case of these emergencies. Inside the kit should be things like blankets, hand warmers, bottled water, snacks, and flare kits.
Georgia officials say it is best to just avoid the roadways.