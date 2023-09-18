Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Police Chief, Chad Cardin, was recently awarded the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police President’s National Conference Grant, which enabled him to attend the 66th Biennial National Fraternal Order of Police Conference in Las Vegas.
The grant is given to a local board member to recognize contributing time and knowledge to the law enforcement profession and the FOP, such as recruiting FOP lodge members.
Cardin was one of only two local lodge presidents selected for the grant, which allowed him to attend the conference and serve as a voting delegate.
At the conference, Cardin learned about better techniques for training and education that he is able to bring back to his position as Police Chief at GNTC.
“I got to experience the passion and enthusiasm of law enforcement officers from across the nation, Canada and Ireland.”, said Cardin.
Cardin expressed his gratitude to the Georgia FOP members who nominated him for this opportunity and said he is thankful for the experience.
“This was a big experience for me—my first time on an airplane and my first time west of the Mississippi River,” he said, adding how much appreciated the Georgia FOP members who nominated him for this opportunity.
President of the Georgia FOP Jeff Wiggs pointed out the further significance of the grant, “This award was created this year, so Chief Cardin was one of the first to receive it.”
Cardin is a veteran police officer in the northwest Georgia region, having previously held positions with several law enforcement agencies, including Tunnel Hill, Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, and Dalton. He also has previously served as a detention officer for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Since joining GNTC, and being named police chief in 2018, he has worked with the president of GNTC Pete McDonald, to develop a campus police force.
“The safety of our students, faculty and staff as well as visitors to our campuses is of the highest priority,” said McDonald. “A safe campus environment is critical to learning and skill development. Our new police officers are highly experienced officers who bring many years of knowledge to the challenge of developing and maintaining a safe college experience for everyone.”
“If you have an officer from another police department working for you, and as something happens, they have to follow the policies and guidelines for their department,” said Cardin.
One of the advantages to GNTC having a campus police force is that it allows the college to set its own policies and procedures. “This means that we have more control,” said Cardin. “It is also advantageous to have a campus police department because you can operate it with less expense than hiring officers from other agencies.”
The police department at GNTC is a fully certified state police agency as signified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council and the Georgia Crime Information Center, according to Cardin. “Campus police officers have full police powers and we are the same as other law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia,” said Cardin.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides workforce education to northwest Georgia, and has an annual enrollment of 8,071 students, and 3,530 people via adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start.