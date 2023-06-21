There are delays in Georgia for many people receiving payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, formerly called food stamps.
The program helps more than 1.5 million people in Georgia provide food for their households.
The average payment per household member per month is $188.
Snap users receive a renewal letter to continue benefits every year.
Joseph Scroggins says he never got a letter. He says his family wouldn't be eating without the help from Food Banks.
"Without that added resource, we would have very little," said Scroggins. "We would be scraping the barrel, and I'm struggling to get the bills paid right now."
Scroggins says feeding his family over the past two months has been difficult.
His snap benefits expired in March this year and were supposed to start again the next month.
"I always call before I go to the store, and never heard had anything to the card," said Scroggins.
He called the Division of Family and Children's Services office in Walker County for weeks and has yet to hear back.
He then says he filed a renewal letter in Catoosa County but was told the approval would take thirty days.
Scroggins says the process has lasted two months, and his case status is closed due to lack of approval.
"It's one of those things that I've experienced quite a few times," said Scroggins. "This isn't the first time I've experienced gaps due to lack of paperwork, but this is the longest."
Scroggins hopes this pause in benefits will be resolved soon.
"So we have been lucky enough to have people help us in certain situations, but it still makes things just rough."
"It's one of those things that, without it, we would be in trouble," he said.
In a statement to media outlets, the Georgia Department of Human Services blames a case worker shortage and the USDA for holding up their attempts to clear the backlog.
We have reached out to DCFS but have yet to hear back.
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia works with more than 200 food pantries. Click here to learn more.
The Georgia Department of Human Services claims its staff completed nearly 85 thousand snap renewals in May.
You can quickly check your application or renewal status at Gateway.GA.gov.