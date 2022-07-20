The Dawgs enter SEC Media Days on top. Georgia is set to defend a national championship for the first time in 41 years as they took center stage in Atlanta on Wednesday.
Head coach Kirby Smart led the way along with the "mailman" Stetson Bennett, senior linebacker Nolan Smith, and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.
The mailman has arrived!#Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is here with us in the electronic media room.#SECMD22 | @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/o2gDdktg7o— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 20, 2022
Smart made it very clear in the main room that his program will not be hunted. He says there's a hunger about his team to not replace the young men that came before them, but be the next great Georgia Bulldogs.
North Murray High School grad Ladd McConkey is back for another season as a Bulldog. He's garnered quite the praise from his teammates and head coach.
National champion #Georgia LB @SmithNoland2 says @GoNeersFootball alum @laddmcconkey02 is running 22 mph while jogging.Praises how he’s been pushing the #Dawgs secondary. Says he and @StetsonIv are “electric.” #SECMD22 | @Local3Sports pic.twitter.com/qe2lh5qtQy— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 20, 2022
Last season Kirby Smart said @laddmcconkey02 is everything that’s right about college football.We asked him to elaborate on that today and it brought up some great memories of Ladd’s recruitment process out of @GoNeersFootball.More tonight at 6 in @Local3Sports! #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/skBQ9fz9Xj— Ben Bobick (@BenBobickLocal3) July 20, 2022
McConkey had a breakout season in 2021 and was a major role player in the Dawgs run to the title.
Bennett was also asked about his decision to return to Georgia. He said he wants to maximize his value and credited the extra reps he's been getting heading into this season that's helped him gain confidence.
Things are a bit different heading into 2022 than 2021 for the quarterback they call the "mailman." Bennett spent some time with Tennessee legend Peyton Manning at his camp this offseason. He said Manning gave him some great advice on how to handle the added attention when it comes to his work ethic. Bennett said the Sheriff told him for every NIL opportunity he gets, to up his work regime, to negate any naysayers saying he may be distracted.
Local 3 Sports also caught up with new Florida head coach, and Chatsworth native, Billy Napier. Napier is in his first year as head coach of the Gators.
He said Murray County High School and his upbringing is part of his fabric. Napier stated he would not be where he is today without his experience in north Georgia.
Napier's late father, who passed away in 2017, was the head football coach of the Murray County Indians for 16 years. He played quarterback under his dad during his time on the Tribe's football team.
Thursday marks the fourth and final day of SEC Media Days and it's the day many folks in the Volunteer State have been waiting for as Tennessee takes the podium. Head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, and defensive back Trevon Flowers will be in Atlanta to speak.
Local 3 will have live coverage on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. and a complete recap from SEC Media Days 2022 at 11 p.m.