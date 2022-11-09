A top Georgia election official said there are less than 10,000 votes left to be counted in that state, which means the tight Senate race will go to a December runoff.
Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia's Secretary of State Office, told CNN’s Erin Burnett there are simply not enough votes left that could put Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock above the threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
“By our internal estimates we have less than 10,000 votes to go into the election reporting for the final counts,” Sterling said Wednesday. “There’s just not enough numbers out there still to change the outcome of this race.”
Sterling told CNN off-camera that of the approximately 10,000 remaining ballots, 5,139 are provisional ballots that need to verified by Monday. In addition, 2,163 are absentee ballots and 2,700 are early in person ballots from across the state.
Sterling said the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is already preparing themselves for a December 6 runoff election. Ballots will be sent out to counties by Monday, Nov. 14 for their signoff, and the absentee ballot portal is open so voters can start requesting their absentee ballots, Sterling said. Early voting could start as early as Saturday, Nov. 26 if counties choose, he added.
“It’s all about getting those parts lined up so we can get as many votes in – so the voters can make their voice heard,” Sterling said.
