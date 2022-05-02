Monday, May 2, 2022 was the first day of early voting for the primary election in Georgia. This is the first step towards deciding who appears on the ballot in November.
"Just you and your photo ID," Walker County Director of Elections Danielle Montgomery said.
Because of redistricting, you may be showing up at a different location this year on election day.
"The biggest change was House 1 and House 2, there were some flip flops there, it didn't effect everyone, but we went ahead and sent everybody new precinct cards," Montgomery said.
Those cards will have your new voting location on it. For early voting, all locations are available. Once you get there, Montgomery said the process is easy.
"You show your ID, they'll give you a card to vote, just take it to the machine, kind of slides in at a downward angle, and you just scroll through the pages, select your choices," Montgomery said.
Voters are narrowing down candidates in several key state and federal races, including contested primaries for Georgia's Governor, one U.S. Senate Seat, Lt. Governor, and Secretary of State. The ballot also has local races for County Commissioners and Board of Education seats.
"Any time you have the opportunity to vote, you should definitely take that opportunity, it's your afforded right," Montgomery said.
Once you're done, Montgomery said don't forget to get your 'I voted' sticker.
Early voting continues through May 20. The last day to submit an application for absentee ballot for the primaries is May 13. Primary day in Georgia is May 24.
To find your polling location, go to Georgia.gov.