Georgia's Department of Public Health has launched an online scheduling tool and helpline (888-457-0186) to locate and make appointments for monkeypox vaccine.
The scheduling tool allows Georgia residents to choose a first or second dose of Jynneos™ monkeypox vaccine.
Since the monkeypox vaccine supply remains limited, users will be asked to answer a series of questions that help GDPH prioritize vaccine to individuals who may have been exposed to monkeypox. The questions follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for administering monkeypox vaccine.
Additionally, the GDPH monkeypox scheduling tool simplifies finding vaccine and scheduling a monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state by having all available appointments in one place instead of having to search individual health department websites. The availability of vaccines will be updated regularly to reflect the allocation of vaccine that Georgia receives from the federal government.
Monkeypox virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, according to the GDPH. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
While more than 90% of those affected in the current global outbreak are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.
If you think you may have monkeypox, seek testing as soon as possible. To avoid potential spread of monkeypox to others, stay isolated until your rash has healed, and a new layer of skin has formed.
Things you can do to protect yourself from getting monkeypox include:
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer