A rule change in Georgia could end a resistance effort to a new hospital in Catoosa County.
During its meeting Thursday, the Georgia Department of Community Health unanimously voted to ban out-of-state challenges to new hospitals.
One hundred and twenty-nine people made written public comment on the decision, every one of them in favor of the rule change, according to agency leaders.
State officials made several references to a legal battle stemming from Catoosa County, where a new hospital owned by CHI Memorial is planned, but has been blocked by Tennessee-based Parkridge Health System for months.
"The commenters opined that out-of-state entities should not be allowed to interfere with medical access for Georgians," said Karesha Laing, the interim executive director for the Georgia Office of Health Planning.
Earlier this year, the department approved CHI Memorial's application for a certificate of need, which is required for new healthcare facilities to be built. The system planned to open a hospital on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold and close its current facility in Fort Oglethorpe, the only emergency room in the area. But CHI Memorial says that old building is outdated and in need of repairs.
The new hospital would expand in-patient services and feature updated technology, according to CHI Memorial.
"CHI Memorial remains fully-committed to building this replacement facility," said Andrew McGill, senior vice president for CHI Memorial. "Parkridge has no standing. They should stand down and our project should be allowed to move forward."
The new rule is not retroactive, meaning it would not apply to Parkridge's current appeal, but McGill hopes the department would honor the rule change anyways when it hears Parkridge's challenge next month.
In its appeal filed earlier this year, Parkridge said the new building is unnecessary and would limit healthcare access to people in Dade and Walker Counties.
"We learned of today’s rule change, and we’ll review it carefully to determine next steps," a Parkridge spokesperson said in a statement to Local 3 News. "Parkridge Health is committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to all patients we serve. We are proud to support and care for the Georgia community, as we have done for close to 50 years."
McGill said the system plans to bring up the rule change at next month's hearing and argue the state should honor it anyways, even though it won't directly apply, so they can break down.
"We've lost so much time and every day we lose pushes us further behind schedule," said McGill. "It denies the people of Northwest Georgia a hospital they need today."