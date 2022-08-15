In the latest in the fight for a new hospital in Northwest Georgia, a new rule change could shift the trajectory of the project for good.
The Georgia Department of Community Health, which oversees the approval and appeals of certificates of need, will hear a proposed rule change to ban out-of-state appeals, according to a public notice published by the state agency.
"The intent was never for someone out of state to be able to come in and stop this project," said Andrew McGill, senior vice president for CHI Memorial Hospital. "Georgians should determine what they need and what's in the best interest of their own healthcare."
It's that point that has been at the center of a feud between Chattanooga hospitals CHI Memorial and Parkridge Health. Earlier this year, Parkridge, which has no active facilities in the state of Georgia, appealed the approval of CHI Memorial's certificate of need, the certification needed to build a new hospital. It delayed progress on a new hospital in Catoosa County for years.
Supporters of the new hospital on Battlefield Parkway say the area's current hospital, which CHI Memorial operates on land rented by the county, is outdated and in need of upgrades.
The new rule would not legally apply to Parkridge's active appeal, but supporters of the hospital believe it's a reaction to the systems' feud.
"The clarity has come because of the necessity," said Jonathan Connell, who is leading the fight for the hospital's approval through the Northwest Georgia Hospital Coalition. "We have an out-of-state, who is coming to Georgia to basically bully the Northwest Georgia residents to try to prescribe the kind of healthcare they think that they need."
If it's adopted by the department, it would have to be approved by the state general assembly. But hospital supporters are hoping the state department would adopt the rule change before it hears Parkridge's appeal and apply it retroactively.
"If it couldn't be made retroactive, we would like to see Parkridge do the right thing and say 'yeah, that's the law of the land, we're going to abide by it,'" said Chuck Harris, vice chairman for the Catoosa County Commission.
Even if it won't supporters say the fight won't end there.
"We will not stop advocating for a hospital until the appeal is dropped and we have a hospital here on Battlefield Parkway," said Connell.
The Department of Community Health will hear public comment on the rule change at 10:00 a.m. on September 7. You can click here to participate.
Local 3 News contacted a Parkridge Health System spokesperson for a reaction to the proposed changes, but has not heard back.