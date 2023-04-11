Georgia Cities Week celebration set for April 28th

Dalton, Georgia is inviting everyone to join in the 24th annual celebration of Georgia Cities Week. The City of Dalton will host a free concert in Burr Park downtown, featuring local blues and jam band The Buckner Brothers, from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm on April 28th.
In addition to the concert, visitors will be able to enjoy lunch from one of three local food trucks, Egg Roll Boyz, All Around The World, and Island Chef, thanks to the city's new ordinance permitting food trucks to operate within the city limits.
The event is part of the Georgia Municipal Association's celebration of Georgia's cities, which focuses on the achievements and successes of the state's cities, thanks to the hard work of both city employees and volunteers.
Dalton recently broke ground on the Mill Line trail project, which will link Haig Mill Lake Park with downtown Dalton, and is also in the process of building an Aquatics Center in the community, which is expected to draw tourists. The city is also making progress on stormwater management projects to keep the community safe during storms, and streetscape improvements in downtown Dalton and the Market Street area.
Georgia Cities Week is an event that has been held by the Georgia Municipal Association since 1997, taking place from April 23rd - 29th. The goal of this celebration is to recognize the accomplishments of many cities in Georgia and to show appreciation for the employees and volunteers that are responsible for the building of strong and vibrant cities like Dalton. This year, more than 160 cities joined in this festive occasion.