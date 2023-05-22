If you're comfortable with the technology, Georgia residents will be able to use the new Digital Driver’s License on Apple iPhones and watches.
The plan is to make is easier, and faster, to get through airport security and TSA checkpoints.
It's important to note that this is not a replacement for your physical Georgia driver's license or state ID. It means you won't have to dig through your purse or wallet as much.
The Digital Driver’s License is added to your Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, much like credit cards, loyalty card and frequent flyer cards.
You must have the Real ID version of your Driver's License/state-issued ID to use this new functionality. Only three other states have reportedly launched similar digital ID options.
Still need help downloading your Digital Driver's License or ID in Apple Wallet? Check out a few common reasons & the FAQs
Scanners can read the information from your device.
Plans are to offer an Android version of the Digital Driver’s License to all Georgians in the near future.
Georgia's Department of Driver Services says that if your Apple device is misplaced or lost, you can manage your driver’s license or state ID in your Apple Wallet with the Find My app in iCloud. From any web browser, on any device, log in to your iCloud account to delete your ID, pause it, and/or reactivate it once your device is recovered.
