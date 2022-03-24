A woman found in Dade County off of I-59 in December of 1988 has been identified.
The information was revealed during a presser that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation held at the Dade County Sheriff's Office this morning.
The woman was identified as Stacy Chahorski of Norton Shores, Michigan.
A finger print helped confirm her identity her about a week and a half ago.
Her family has waited 33 years for answers to her disappearance.
On Friday, December 16, 1988, two Georgia Department of Transportation workers found the body of Stacey Chahorski.
Since that day, the GBI and the Dade County Sheriff's Office spent years looking into the case, trying to find her.
The case went cold and was re-assigned in 2000 and again in 2015.
"Forensic artist did another rendering to kind of update how she would look at this time, and we also re did the composite. We realized that as science changes we knew of a new process with genealogy DNA. So, we asked the FBI to help us with that, and they created a new profile which had her as Ms. Chahorski,” Joe Montgomery with GBI said.
Since 1989, Chahorski has been buried in Dade County in an unmarked grave, known only as Jane Doe.
She'll now be reunited with her mother in Michigan.
“We were able to notify her and bring her a little bit of peace. We were also able to fund some jewelry that was found on Stacy back her on the crime scene and return that to her,” Tim Burk with Violent Crime Group of Atlanta said.
Othram, which is an American Corporation that specializes in forensic genealogy, played a big role in connecting the dots.
CEO David Mittleman said his company has helped identify hundreds of missing people.
“At Othram we collect hundreds of thousands data points from the DNA not 20 markers, but hundreds of thousands. With those markers we can do more than just look for an exact match. We can look for a distant relative and then using a lot of different techniques we can narrow down the possibilities of who this person might be,” Mittleman said.
Mittleman says bringing peace to the family means a lot to his company.
There is always waiting for an answer, and they do not live forever and they need to know in their lifetime what had happened to their loved one,” Mittleman said.
Now that Chahorski is identified, finding her killer is the next step in closing the case.