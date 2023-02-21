A fixture at the Chattanooga Zoo for the last 20 years, a bobcat named Gene Simmons, was put down.
The cat, and his sister Joan, were rescued in Hamilton County by the TWRA, the Zoo said.
Both cats were declawed and warmed up to humans quickly, leaving the Zoo to believe they may have been pets at some point.
In 2016, Gene was diagnosed with Intervertebral Disc Disease, which caused degeneration of the vertebra and disc cushion in his spine.
Gene also had age-related arthritis, cataracts, and kidney disease, common illnesses in older cats.
Bobcat Joan died recently, the Zoo said.
Zookeepers noticed Gene struggling with his left rear leg earlier this week. He was taken to the Zoo's animal hospital, but when it was determined he could no longer use his back end, he was humanely euthanized.
In a Facebook post, the Zoo said, "Gene's passing is a significant loss to all of us at the Chattanooga Zoo, and we will dearly miss him and his sweet personality. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to provide him with a safe and loving home. Rest in peace, Gene. ❤️"