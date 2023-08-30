Just as Georgia Power prepares for severe weather, the company urges customers to be prepared for Tropical Storm Idalia.
The hurricane is forecast to enter Georgia as a tropical storm bringing heavy rain and strong wind gusts, which could topple trees and send debris into power lines and other equipment causing outages.
Customers should have an emergency plan that helps their families stay safe and be prepared to be without power for at least three days following a storm. It is important customers know the risks associated with flooding and tropical storm winds in their area, have an emergency plan and supplies, and follow safety advice from their local authorities.
Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during hurricane season and offers the following storm tips:
- Before a Storm: Know your risks of storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cell phones in case you lose power.
- During a Storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity - appliances, metal objects and water.
- After a Storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.
Staying informed is critical during severe weather and Georgia Power is committed to connecting with its customer before, during and after severe weather. The following resources help our customers stay informed:
- Outage & Storm Center: Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.
- Outage Map: Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power’s interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.
- @GeorgiaPower on Twitter: Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.