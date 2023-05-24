Travelers in Georgia may be able to enjoy a little piece of mind while on the roads for the Memorial Day weekend as the Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend lane closures on interstates and state routes, starting Friday, May 26 at 12:00pm until 5:00am Tuesday, May 30.
Drivers should continue to exercise caution as crews may still be at work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
GDOT has also shared traffic forecasts and best practices while traveling over the Memorial Day weekend holiday for the metro Atlanta area.
Motorists should plan for heavier traffic around popular tourist attractions and popular areas for Memorial Day Weekend including Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags, Zoo Atlanta, and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens.