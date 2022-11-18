In another holiday tradition, the Georgia Department of Transportation will the suspend lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes staring on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5:00am and lasting until until 10:00pm Sunday, Nov. 27.
These statewide lane closure restrictions will help to reduce traffic congestion during the Thanksgiving holiday. Similar restrictions will be in place for Christmas and New Year’s, according to GDOT.
Construction-related lane closures will be suspended, but GDOT reminds travelers to exercise caution since crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place.
Incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
Based on historical travel volume data, GDOT anticipates an increase in congestion on metro Atlanta interstates beginning the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21 and are expected to continue to be heavier than usual through Wednesday evening.
If you find yourself needing to travel during the week of Thanksgiving, keep the below travel time tips in mind before hitting the road:
- The best time for travel is in the morning, before 10 am.
- Traffic volumes begin to increase in the afternoon after 12 pm, when drivers are departing work early or finishing last-minute shopping lists.
- If traveling in or around metro Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23, plan to add 30-45 minutes to your travel time due to increased congestion between noon-6:00pm.
Out-of-state motorists traveling may not be aware of the #Transform285400 changes that have occurred over the past year, and should be observant of changes in signage.
GDOT reminds motorists of their Thanksgiving travel forecast for metro Atlanta interstates:
- Moderate traffic on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, prior to typical Thanksgiving travel days
- Heaviest traffic and congestion on Wednesday, Nov. 23 between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.
- Light traffic Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25
- Moderate traffic expected to return Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 as people return home
Additionally, historical Thanksgiving travel data from 2021 for major interstates outside of metro Atlanta have shown the following trends starting from the afternoon of Wednesday, November 23, 2022 to early evening of Sunday, November 27, 2022:
- I-20 eastbound congestion on Wednesday, Nov. 23 heading into metro Atlanta; westbound congestion Sunday, Nov. 27 heading towards Alabama.
- I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.
- I-85 congestion near the South Carolina and Alabama borders.
- I-95 northbound congestion in Savannah.
- Below are the adjusted schedules for the South Metro
Express Lanes and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. Pink text indicates a change in schedule.