One man has died in an officer involved shooting in Gordon County that involved the Ringgold Police Department on Tuesday.
The GBI says a Ringgold officer attempted to stop Casey Honea, a Rossville man, for speeding in Catoosa County.
The GBI says Honea did not stop which led to a chase into Gordon County. That's when Gordon County deputies took over.
The GBI says Gordon County deputies used a pit maneuver to stop Honea's car.
Honea made a movement towards his waist, which is when deputies shot him.
Honea died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The GBI is investigating the shooting.
