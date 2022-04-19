Officer Involved Shooting

One man has died in an officer involved shooting in Gordon County that involved the Ringgold Police Department on Tuesday.

The GBI says a Ringgold officer attempted to stop Casey Honea, a Rossville man, for speeding in Catoosa County.

The GBI says Honea did not stop which led to a chase into Gordon County. That's when Gordon County deputies took over.

The GBI says Gordon County deputies used a pit maneuver to stop Honea's car.

Honea made a movement towards his waist, which is when deputies shot him.

Honea died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The GBI is investigating the shooting.

Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.