The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun, GA.
The GBI was called in by the request of the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office to perform an independent investigation of the shooting that happened August 1.
During an undercover drug operation, one man was shot and died. No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI says that the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an undercover drug investigation in the area of Brookline Circle and Dews Pond Road in Calhoun.
During the operation, a man with a gun, later identified as Walter Lee Osborne, Jr., 26, of Calhoun, was shot and died at the scene.
A second unidentified man fled from the deputies and has not yet been found.
The GBI says that two firearms/guns and suspected illegal drugs were recovered from the scene.
Once the GBI's investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This marks the 73rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.