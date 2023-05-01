The Dalton Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a Monday morning shooting by a Dalton police officer.
The suspect's gunshot wound is not considered life-threatening and the officer has injuries to their eyes which is also not considered life-threatening, according to Dalton spokesman Bruce Frazier.
Dalton Police Department officers were dispatched to the Hamilton Medical Center’s Emergency Department Monday morning because a suspect barricaded herself into a patient room, damaging equipment and was resisting efforts by hospital staff to help her.
When police arrived, they encountered the suspect and tried to take her into custody. During that encounter, the officer received injuries to his eyes and the officer discharged his weapon and struck the suspect.
The suspect was treated for the gunshot wound and is expected to recover, and is in the process of being released to custody.
The officer was treated for his injuries.