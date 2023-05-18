UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Catoosa County Sheriff's deputies after a woman was shot during an armed confrontation on Wednesday evening.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 17, 2023 where one woman was shot, and is in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI has released its preliminary report:
"The preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 Foster Lane, Ringgold, Catoosa County, Georgia in reference to a 911 call that a 40-year-old woman had a handgun and was firing the gun and threatening to harm her family.
Two Catoosa County deputies arrived at the home minutes after the call was dispatched.There, deputies were met by the armed woman in the driveway, where she was found pointing the handgun at family in a threatening manner.
Verbal commands for the woman to drop her weapon were given - but she refused to comply before advancing towards the deputies with the handgun pointed directly at them. Deputies fired multiple times and the woman was hit before rendering aid to the victim. She was taken to Erlanger Hospital."
The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation.
Once complete, the case file will be given to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.
PREVIOUS STORY: A Ringgold woman is in critical, but stable condition, at a local hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Catoosa County last night.
Catoosa Co. Sheriff Gary Sisk says deputies responded to a residential home on Foster Lane just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night after receiving a call of a disturbance involving a 40-year-old woman believed to be armed with a handgun.
The GBI says the 911 call explained the woman had a handgun and was firing the gun inside the home while threatening to harm her family.
While enroute to the scene, Catoosa County 911 advised deputies that shots were being fired inside the home. The sheriff's office says at the time it was unclear on whether the woman or others had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies say they found the woman in the driveway of the residence holding a gun in her hand and took cover before observing the woman raise her gun toward them.
Sheriff Gary Sisk says that's when deputies fired their service weapons four to five times and immediately ran to the woman to provide first aid and secure the scene. Catoosa County Fire Department and EMS personnel arrived and continued providing treatment before the woman was transported to a local hospital.
No one else on the scene was injured.
The sheriff's office says the responding deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the GBI continues its investigation of the incident. This is the standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.
Sheriff Sisk says no further information will be released at this time pending the GBI investigation.