Yesterday, at around 9:26 pm, East Ridge Police officers made contact with two male suspects at a gas pump of the Shell Gas Station at 940 Spring Creek Road.
As officers walked towards the vehicle, one of the suspects, identified carrying a backpack, attempted to flee. The other officers immediately apprehended him while talking to the driver.
Upon running through an identity check, both suspects were found to have warrants out of Hamilton County, allowing officers to proceed with a probable-cause search of the vehicle, during which 0.7 grams of methamphetamine were found along with drug paraphernalia.
Following a K9 alert, officers searched the backpack of the escaped suspect, where multiple plastic baggies, an electronic scale, needles, a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax bars were discovered.
Both men were arrested and taken to jail.