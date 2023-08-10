A gas smell near the chemistry lab at Bradley Central High School this morning led to a rapid and efficient response from the school administration.
The school says the safety of students and staff was the top priority throughout the incident.
The incident was caused by a loose knob in the chemistry lab, resulting in the release of a gas odor. School administration took immediate action to investigate the situation.
After a thorough assessment, it was determined that there was no immediate danger to the students or staff.
In line with the school's commitment to student safety, a precautionary emergency response plan was activated. All students were directed to two separate buildings, well away from the area of concern. As an added safety measure, the gas line to the affected lab was promptly shut off, ensuring the safety of everyone on school premises.
Local Emergency Management and the Fire Department were quickly on the scene to assess the situation. Their thorough evaluation confirmed that the building was safe for re-entry, and students and staff were given the all-clear.
Following the resolution of the situation, students were dismissed to their classes to continue their day as usual.
The school administration expressed their gratitude to the Bradley County community for their understanding and concern.