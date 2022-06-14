Gas prices reached an all-time high over the weekend. The national average is more than five dollars a gallon.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Chattanooga is $4.54.
"Americans spending about $725 million dollars more on gasoline every single day than we did a year ago,” said Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy.
De Haan says Tennessee is one small disruption away from seeing $5 for a gallon gas.
"My primary concern is as demand continues to go up, amidst record prices, if we see any disruption at a refinery, or a major hurricane, which could impact production of oil and gasoline, we could see prices go even higher,” De Haan told us.
Typically gas prices go up every year in the spring and peak just ahead of Memorial Day. De Haan says this year isn't normal, and gas prices will peak in July, or even August if there is a hurricane.
"We probably won't see much improvement in price, at least dramatically, until either the economy slows down significantly or the end of the summer driving season,” said De Haan.
In the meantime, there a few things you can do to drive more fuel efficiently.
"Slow down a little bit. Five or ten miles an hour slower on the interstate can make your fuel efficiency go up by five to ten percent,” he told us.
De Haan says to avoid heavy acceleration and to use cruise control on the interstate. You are the most fuel efficient in the 55 - 65 miles per hour range.
De Haan expects the average price to remain over five dollars through the end of the year. For cheapest gas prices in town, click here: https://www.local3news.com/local-traffic/fuel-finder/