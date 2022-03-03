Gas prices continue to rise during Russia-Ukraine conflict

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, gas prices were rising. Now, it's even worse, steadily increasing almost every day.
Currently, the average gas price in Tennessee is $3.56. San Francisco became the first U.S. city to reach an average gas price of $5.00.
"We could go up another 20, 30, maybe even 40 cents a gallon," GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said.
The national average price of gas is $3.72 according to AAA and it's continuing to rise due to the unstable situation with the Russia invasion of Ukraine.
"Western sanctions on Russia have basically choked off Russia's ability to export crude oil," De Haan said.
This, coupled with the pandemic is causing pain at the pumps. As places are opening back up, gas consumption is going up.
"Oil producers, while they've been increasing production, they haven't been increasing as quickly as demand has gone up," De Haan said.
De Haan said there isn't a concern about a shortage of supply, but the price is responding. De Haan expects the average household to spend about $770 more on gas this year than last year. The spike is unlikely to ease any time soon.
"It will probably not be until the later half of the summer or if there's a positive development with Russia, if they sign a peace treaty," De Haan said.
1. Maintain your car according to the manufacturer's recommendations
2. Slow down and avoid hard accelarations
3. Avoid idling
4. Minimize your use of air conditioning
5. Consider a "stay-cation"
"While a lot of people may stay closer to home this summer, that would greatly help. The more Americans consume, the longer it's going to take to rectify the situation over the long term," De Haan said.
